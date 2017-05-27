There's no such person, actually. Carroll was a pseudonym for Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, born in England in 1832. One of 11 children, Dodgson was a shy and sickly child with smarts and a stutter. At 18, he attended Christ Church, a college at Oxford University, on scholarship, and remained there for over 20 years — first as a student, then as a professor and mathematician. He also became a deacon of the Church of England and was on the path towards priesthood before he decided it wasn't for him. He invented the pseudonym Lewis Carroll during his residence at Oxford in order to publish children's books without ties to his academic career. Dodgson never married, and there are no indications that he ever had a relationship as an adult.