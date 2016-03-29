Not that we're suggesting it, but…if you were of the psychotropic-taking persuasion and wanting to go to the movies, you might consider waiting for Alice Through The Looking Glass to hit theaters on May 27. It looks like it's going to be quite the treat for mid-movie hallucinations.



The latest trailer reveals slightly more about the plot for the Walt Disney Pictures film than what we've seen so far. The promo kicks off with Alice stuck in a psych ward. Hysteria has been her pronounced diagnosis, and the creepy doctor insists that — with the right treatment — she'll soon enough be right as rain. But Alice knows her own mind, along with the fact that there's nothing wrong with it. She manages to flee the hospital and escape back to Wonderland. But times have changed for the worse since she last left her friends there. And now it's up to Alice to set things right.