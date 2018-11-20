Everything Coming To Netflix This December

Make way for the princess of all TV content: Netflix! Like your wayward uncle who shows up at Thanksgiving with a bunch of strange gifts, the streaming site is here with prime streaming deliverables. As with every month, Netflix will refresh its content, shedding the titles that no longer belong (aka have had its contract end) and adding exciting new titles to keep you occupied. This month, things are especially exciting. It's the December lull time of year, which means you, along with all the other Netflix users, have ample time to watch television. Now is not the winter of our discontent — it's the winter of more and more content!
This December, Netflix will be adding prime titles like Avengers: Infinity War and The Big Lebowski. The streaming site will also be gifting new seasons of Netflix Originals like Fuller House and The Ranch. Some shows will even debut new Christmas specials; The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will get a holiday special, as will the reality show Nailed It!
Plus, there are plenty of new originals, like the Australian Netflix Original Tidelands and the upcoming adaptation of Watership Down.
Without further ado, here are all the titles coming to Netflix in December.