The year is almost over! Can you believe? November is slinking its way into our lives, introducing the official holiday season. With it, Netflix is dropping new content. This month, Netflix is focusing on holiday-themed material. It's never too early to roll out the Christmas movies, and, this year, the site has them in droves.
Last year, the streaming platform/media company/modern superhero published A Christmas Prince, the strangest of all holiday movie fare. Prince, while no different from your average Hallmark movie, had the unique distinction of being a Netflix movie. It was, therefore, kind of cool. Netflix took a cue from Prince's popularity and is producing more Hallmark-y movies. The Holiday Calendar, about an advent calendar that can predict the future, will arrive on November 2. There will also be a Prince sequel titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding. Add to that The Princess Switch and The Christmas Chronicles. I am not confident that a computer isn't writing these movies.
But, for those who don't like holiday fare, the streaming service will keep producing its most beloved material. Nailed it! will return for another season. So will the beloved drama Narcos and the BBC drama The Last Kingdom. Then, per usual, there are some incredible new originals on the way, like Netflix's first take on a singing reality show, a title called Westside. Ahead, all the titles.