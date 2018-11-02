There’s another reason to be wary of her new witch life — actually three, and they all appear in the woods when Sabrina tries to summon her familiar. Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), Agatha (Adeline Rudolph), and Dorcus Weird (Abigail Cowen) all attend The Academy Of The Unseen Arts, where Sabrina will be attending should she choose to sign her name in the Book Of The Beast and become an official witch. Because of her half-witch, half-mortal status, the three women don’t want Sabrina mingling with their kind. They warn her that what happened to her parents might happen to her, insinuating that their deaths were no accident. To top it all off, they place a blood curse on Sabrina, that she must then wash off in the locker room showers.