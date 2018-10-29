Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina below.
Now that we've all had the weekend to watch the entirety of Netflix's new Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, it's time to talk about WTF we just consumed. The dark take on the Archie comic is a spooky version of the original that bears very little resemblance to the ABC (and later WB) sitcom in that aired between 1996 and 2003. However, there's a moment in the first episode that immediately brought to mind a huge plot point from the sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart, and by the end of the first season of the Kiernan Shipka take, I'm convinced this is the one thing the two shows have in common.
It all started in "Chapter One: October Country" when Sabrina has a vision while taking a bath. She gets out of the tub and walks into the forest, following the sound of a crying baby. When she approaches, however, there are two babies. She lifts up the blanket, and this is what she sees:
On the right, healthy baby feet, on the left, blackened and skinny feet that definitely don't look healthy. For fans of Sabrina The Teenage Witch, this should remind you of one thing and one thing only:
The first few seasons of Sabrina The Teenage Witch are centered around the 16-year-old studying to receive her Witch's License. However, she can only get it after she solves the family secret, which she finally cracks in season 3, episode 25, "The Good, The Bad, And The Luau." Sabrina discovers that every member of the Spellman family has a twin, and her particular twin is named Katrina.
As soon as she rejoices over this news, she learns the unfortunate truth: one of the twins is always evil, and a test reveals Katrina is the evil one.
It's not concrete proof, but those disfigured legs from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina look pretty evil to me. Plus, there's another moment that suggests Sabrina was part of a pair. In "Chapter Nine: The Returned Man," Sabrina visits mortal limbo in an attempt to rescue Tommy Kinkle's (Justin Dobies) soul and ends up face-to-face with her mother, who delivers this ominous line:
If they didn't take Sabrina, who was with her parents until their death, then who did they take? And why?
There's one final nod to twins in the season finale, when Zelda (Miranda Otto) helps Lady Blackwood (Alvina August) birth her twins, and ends up keeping one for herself to raise with Hilda (Lucy Davis)...just like they raised Sabrina.
With season 2 already on the way, I'm all but convinced this is a plot point that will come back to haunt the Spellmans along with their regular demons and ghosts. There hasn't yet been any reference to one specific family secret in CAOS, but that's probably because this particular version of the Spellman family seems to have hundreds. If Hilda had been keeping Sabrina's Christian baptism secret and Zelda hiding that her father had promised Sabrina to the Dark Lord when she was a baby, would anyone be surprised if another secret was up their sleeves? And if there really is an evil twin, who's to say that twin wouldn't be — *huge gasp* — Sabrina herself?
We don't know how this will all shake out, only that it probably won't be like this:
