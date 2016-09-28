Here's a fact that will make you feel old: Sabrina The Teenage Witch premiered 20 years ago. The show starred Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina, a pretty average teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers. Hart, now 40, celebrated the big occasion with an ad spot on her Instagram. I know, I know — but it's actually pretty cute.
In the video for Nutrisystem, she makes an ice cream sandwich appear out of thin air. "Ice cream anyone? Ha! Looks like I still got it," she quips. Hart reflected on the hit show in a Nutrisystem press release, reports E! News. "Sabrina was such a fun character," said Hart. "She was always full of surprises."
And what about chatter of a Sabrina reboot? "I feel like almost every day, somebody's calling me about it. Would we do it? Should we do it? How do we do it? I think the thing about reboots is they're really hard to do," she said. "They're hard to do right. I think sometimes it's better to just leave it in the past unless you do it really, really great."
Hart also posted a cute meme of the show. "20 years ago tonight #sabrinatheTeenageWitch aired on @abcnetwork for the first time and changed my life forever!" she captioned it. Ours too, Melissa!
