“We just had way too much fun,” Gavin Leatherwood, one-third of Sabrina's central love triangle, told Refinery29 about filming his character Nicholas Scratch's first scene with on-screen romantic rival and real-life pal, Ross Lynch. Lynch plays Sabrina’s mortal love interest, Harvey Kinkle . During the scene, Nick and Harvey, who are both still vying for Sabrina's heart in their own ways, must barricade themselves in the Kinkle household. The boys are trying to keep out the bloodthirsty ghosts of a powerful group of executed witches called Greendale 13, as well as a killer angel of death.