Netflix has just added another cast member to its upcoming series based on iconic Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman. According to Deadline, Ross Lynch has joined the series as Harvey Kinkle, doting boyfriend of the famous teenage witch, who, in the Netflix series, will be portrayed by Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka.
In the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch sitcom, which starred Melissa Joan Hart in the titular role and ran from 1996 to 2000, Harvey (played by Nate Richert) struggles with Sabrina's witchy nature, and is often the accidental victim of spells gone awry.
The new Sabrina series, which has yet to release an official title, is based on Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. It will offer a far darker take on teenage witch than the Hart-starring sitcom. We can only imagine such darkness will bleed into Lynch's character as well.
Fortunately Lynch, a former Disney Channel star who also performs with his band R5, is no stranger to dark stuff. He previously portrayed a notorious serial killer in indie flick My Friend Dahmer. Things don't really get much darker than Jeffrey Dahmer.
"The prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart."
Lynch isn't the only actor that the new series has added recently — it seems like every day a new person is added to the cast. The previously announced cast includes Michelle Gomez, who will portray Mary Wardell, Sabrina's favorite teacher who just so happens to get possessed by the devil. Jaz Sinclair will portray Sabrina's BFF Rosalind Walker, the daughter of the local minister. Chance Perdomo will portray Sabrina's cousin, Ambrose Spellman, while Miranda Otto has snagged the role of Zelda Spellman, Sabrina's aunt.
The Netflix series is certainly shaping up, though we have yet to learn when it will hit the streaming service. Fingers crossed it's in time for a very spooky Halloween.
