Deadline also reported that U.K. actor Chance Perdoma has been cast in the series as Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's magical cousin who hails from across the pond. The twist? He's been placed under house arrest by the Witches Council and must live with the Spellman family. He becomes Sabrina's close pal and adventurer. This sounds similar to the character of Salem The Cat in the ABC interpretation of the comics, Sabrina The Teenage Witch. In the early 2000s show, Salem was a man sentenced to 100 years as a cat for trying to take over the world, forced to live with the Spellman family but getting into trouble with Sabrin along the way. This suggests that maybe the Salem The Cat that was revealed by Aguirre-Sacasa last week might be nothing more than a house pet.