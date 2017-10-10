If two Blossoms could confuse Archie and Jason for a few moments, while knowing the latter so personally, it stands to reason a complete stranger could also confuse the two. Hypothetically, Miss Grundy’s ex-husband could have finally tracked her down to Riverdale, stalked her for quite some time, realized she was sleeping with a red-haired student with a football player’s build, followed her to Sweetwater River, and, in an act of vengeance, kidnapped someone on that exact body of water who fit Archie’s description — he just didn’t manage to capture Archie. The fact that Jason was kidnapped and tortured before his death also fits with this theory, considering the husband’s jealousy over his ex-wife’s new relationship. Of course Gerifer’s former spouse would have to kill Jason after realizing his mistake as a way to cover his tracks.