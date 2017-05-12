Riverdale is a show built on secrets, and lots of new ones were introduced in the season 1 finale, “The Sweet Hereafter.” The season-ender picks up right where we left off with “Anatomy Of Murder.” We finally know who killed Jason Blossom — his own father Clifford Blossom — and the murderer committed suicide.
Fans also get more details on what exactly was up with the Blossom family’s more criminal enterprises. In voice over, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) explain the Blossom maple syrup trucks were picking up heroin in Canada for American distribution. No wonder Jason didn’t want to be the heir apparent any more.
After answering so many questions in the first few seconds of “Hereafter,” Riverdale needed to crack open some new mysteries for Archie (K.J. Apa), Jughead, Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) to figure out in season 2. Scroll through the gallery to find out all the biggest shocks, ranked from the obvious to the jaw-dropping.