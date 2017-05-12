Despite Betty’s righteous indignation and Jughead’s desire, FP remains in jail. The only hope that FP has of a lighter sentence rests on his decision to snitch on South Side Serpents. But that would never happen. More importantly, I believe FP when he says that they aren’t responsible for selling the heroin that proved to be Cliff’s true business. What I don’t believe is that Sheriff Keller didn’t suspect anything since he has seemed somewhat in the pocket of the Blossoms. Also, Mayor McCoy may wear a friendly face as she plans the town’s Jubilee celebrating its 75th anniversary but she’s also proven to be underhanded. FP’s refusal to testify against South Side Serpents puts Jughead in a precarious position. Fred doesn’t have the money to also support Jughead. So he’s forced to move in with a foster family in the South Side and transfer to another high school. Jughead proves to adjust to his new school quite well which makes Veronica, Betty, and Archie’s attempt to save him by barging into his new cafeteria quite laughable. If all this sounds rather tepid for Riverdale you’re not alone in that feeling. I never thought I could feel so uninterested in Riverdale’s season finale but life is full of surprises. The episode is saved from feeling a bit forgettable thanks to various romantic foibles, the final crime, Cheryl setting Thornhill aflame, and Betty’s family life.