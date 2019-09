If you're in the mood for chaos, we have the perfect Halloween inspiration for you: Riverdale . The instant CW classic has been following in Gossip Girl’s footsteps for months when it comes to soapy teen drama and fashion. Over 13 episodes, Riverdale served up more amazing outfits, bizarre dream-sequence costumes, and one-liners than any show in recent memory. That’s why it’s so perfect for the year’s spookiest, most clothing-obsessed holiday.