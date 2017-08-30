Before Lively was married to Ryan Reynolds she dated DiCaprio for a few months in 2011. That short lived romance, though, inspired the GG writers. Apparently, she was Instagramming before anyone knew what it was. “We learned a lot from Blake,” Safran said. “When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [DiCaprio] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo. Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing.”