How's this for gossip? In a new interview with Variety, Blake Lively revealed she's not opposed to doing another Gossip Girl TV series — provided it's on par with the quality programming that's already out there.
We bid adieu to Manhattan's elite in 2012, but with so many shows getting a second life on Netflix, could a Gossip Girl revival be in the cards? While a streaming platform has yet to greenlight a Gossip Girl sequel, Lively is not against stepping back into Serena Van Der Woodsen's designer wardrobe. When asked whether she would do a grown-up version of the series, Lively had a few stipulations — but, ultimately, revealed to Variety she would be onboard:
"Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it’s hard work and I’ve got my babies, and I don’t want to be away from them that much. But I’ve just learned in life you never say never," Lively told Variety. "I’m looking to do something that I haven’t done yet, not something that I did. But would I do that? Who knows — if it was good, if it made sense. We had so much fun shooting and living and working in New York City."
The actress definitely knows how to prioritize her personal life. She took a three-year break from acting post Gossip Girl before heading to the big screen for The Age Of Adaline, Café Society, and The Shallows. Now that she has two kids with husband Ryan Reynolds, it makes sense that she doesn't want to jump into a crazy TV schedule — even though I, for one, would be thrilled to see more Lively on the small screen.
Unfortunately, while Lively may be open to the idea of more Gossip Girl, her co-star Leighton Meester is less into the idea. Meester told Rogue Magazine she's put the series behind her:
"I started Gossip Girl 10 years ago when I was 20, and I'm 30 now. I loved doing it, and now I'm doing something else that I love, and something new that's a little bit more my taste as a 30 year old, something I've grown into."
If a Gossip Girl reunion does get developed at Netflix or elsewhere, fingers crossed that Lively can convince her onscreen BFF to join the party. After all, what's an S without a B?
