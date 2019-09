This isn't a hard no but more of a "we'll see" that could pay off for fans in the long run. Sure, we want answers to that cliffhanger, which left us wondering just who the father of Rory's baby is , but maybe it's better if it's not right now. The first revival took place nearly a decade after the 2007 season finale, what's another five, ten years in the scheme of things? Especially if time away allows for a better story. Bledel told TV Line that a good story was vital to her returning to Stars Hollow. “I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can hook into,” she said.