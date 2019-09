In a recent interview with Vulture, Dan Palladino gave credence to the "Logan is the father" theory by saying, "I think people's hunches are probably not going to be too far off." Let's call it a hunch then that Huntzberger is going to be a daddy.But there are those who are going with #TeamJess on this one. Bustle did some investigating and came up with a Mamma Mia! theory that definitely gives some legs to that school of thought. And it's not just because Stars Hollow: The Musical includes an ABBA-scored sequence.In the musical (and movie) Mamma Mia!, a woman has a child, but doesn't know which of the three men she was seeing is the father. Why, what do you know, Rory was dating Paul (kind of), seeing Logan, and Jess was in town. The timeline checks out for the possibility that when Jess arrived in Stars Hollow that summer, the two could have hooked up. (She did sleep with a Wookiee.) It also could explain that final exchange between Jess and Rory in "Fall." You know, the one where he's just spying on her through the window, totally not pining.If you're not interested in theories, but want some cold, hard answers, Lauren Graham may be the real key to all this. In a recent interview with TVLine , Graham said she believes the Gilmore girls have more stories to tell, even if she feels like Lorelai is in a good place.“I can see more for Kelly [Bishop] and Alexis [Bledel] — I can see where that story would go for their characters,” she explained. “I can’t see what would be next for [Lorelai], but I imagine Amy can.”Where Sherman-Palladino goes, Graham and the rest of the cast is sure to follow, which means one day — maybe not soon — someone besides Czuchry could know who the father of Rory's baby is.