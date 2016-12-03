The final four words of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life left us with more questions than answers. Specifically, the question of who the father of Rory's baby is. But it seems there is one person who definitely knows the paternity of the child: Matt Czuchry.
In an interview with The Huffington Post, the actor who plays Logan Huntzberger said the last four words actually describe creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Dan's, baby. "It is their story. I’m very protective over those four words," Czuchry said. "They did tell me who is the father of that baby."
Of course, Czuchry doesn't feel it's his place to share that information with anyone. Czuchry previously said he doesn't think the four final words mean another season, but he told HuffPo if the Palladinos ever want to share the identity of Rory's baby daddy, it would be in the future.
"I think the purpose is...to fast-forward and see what kind of mother would Rory be, what kind of grandmother would Lorelai be [and], in terms of whoever the father is, would they be in that person’s life," he said. "Would it be different from Christopher or would it mirror that completely? Those stories aren’t told yet.”
That being said, he thinks fans should definitely have fun coming up with their own theories. Of course, no one needed permission to start wondering who the father is. Naturally, Logan seems like the logical choice, since we know he and Rory were together. And come on, Logan is so clearly Rory's Christopher, which would bring everything full circle.
Not to mention, Czuchry being the only one who knows gives a hint that there's a reason he needs to know.
In a recent interview with Vulture, Dan Palladino gave credence to the "Logan is the father" theory by saying, "I think people's hunches are probably not going to be too far off." Let's call it a hunch then that Huntzberger is going to be a daddy.
But there are those who are going with #TeamJess on this one. Bustle did some investigating and came up with a Mamma Mia! theory that definitely gives some legs to that school of thought. And it's not just because Stars Hollow: The Musical includes an ABBA-scored sequence.
In the musical (and movie) Mamma Mia!, a woman has a child, but doesn't know which of the three men she was seeing is the father. Why, what do you know, Rory was dating Paul (kind of), seeing Logan, and Jess was in town. The timeline checks out for the possibility that when Jess arrived in Stars Hollow that summer, the two could have hooked up. (She did sleep with a Wookiee.) It also could explain that final exchange between Jess and Rory in "Fall." You know, the one where he's just spying on her through the window, totally not pining.
If you're not interested in theories, but want some cold, hard answers, Lauren Graham may be the real key to all this. In a recent interview with TVLine, Graham said she believes the Gilmore girls have more stories to tell, even if she feels like Lorelai is in a good place.
“I can see more for Kelly [Bishop] and Alexis [Bledel] — I can see where that story would go for their characters,” she explained. “I can’t see what would be next for [Lorelai], but I imagine Amy can.”
Where Sherman-Palladino goes, Graham and the rest of the cast is sure to follow, which means one day — maybe not soon — someone besides Czuchry could know who the father of Rory's baby is.
