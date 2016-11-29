Gilmore Girls final four words suggested a beginning more than they did an ending. While series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino suggested that she knew how the series would conclude, Rory's declaration of pregnancy engendered more frustration than it did satisfaction.
The main reaction, screamed via Gchat, Facebook Chat, and even old fashioned "talking," was: Now what? The open question of Rory's child's father's identity will haunt us until next season. Which there definitely won't be. Unless there is.
Amy?
"We really had a very specific journey in our minds and we fulfilled the journey. So to us, this is the piece that we wanted to do. And the whole thought about, 'Is there more, is there more, is there more?' — this has to go out into the universe now. We've got to put this to bed," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then whatever happens, happens."
So, she's basically waiting to see if everyone loves it. And they do. And none of the main cast are signed up to do additional projects as of press time. Scott Patterson seems to the actor most likely to be busy — he's got movies in progress and is leading his band Smith Radio — but even he wants to head back to the diner every once in a while.
"It's be nice to do it every year," he told THR. "Maybe every two years, do a three-month thing, do four more chapters. It was easy to do. It was fun. It was really rewarding and people got a sense that if this was going to be the last thing that we now have some closure."
All right guys. Everyone is available. Everyone wants more. Let's do this.
