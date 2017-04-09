Gilmore Girls fans, you may want to sit down for this. After months and months of rumors regarding whether or not the Gilmore Girls would return to Netflix with more episodes, Lorelai and Rory seem to have an answer for us. Unfortunately, it's one that's probably not going to please fans.
TVLine reported that, according to its stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls: A Year In Life isn't coming back to Netflix any time soon. When the site's founder and editor-in-chief – not to mention huge GG fan who was lucky enough to land a cameo in the revival — Michael Ausiello asked the actresses about a season 2 they both said they hadn't been asked to get back into character.
Before you go all Paris Geller on us, we must say that there have been a lot of things said about continuing the show. Last month, it was reported that Gilmore Girls was "maybe" coming back and that Netflix was in "very preliminary" talks with the show's creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Dan Palladino about continuing. Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said he "hoped" there would be more and they'd been "talking to them about the possibility of that."
Graham also told TVLine that despite not being asked about a second season, she found out the revival was happening via the internet “before we had been formally approached.” No offence, but Graham and Bledel may not be the best ones to ask about all this. In my opinion, we need to take a glass half full approach to this, and because this is the Gilmore Girls, that glass contains coffee, coffee, coffee.
This isn't a hard no but more of a "we'll see" that could pay off for fans in the long run. Sure, we want answers to that cliffhanger, which left us wondering just who the father of Rory's baby is, but maybe it's better if it's not right now. The first revival took place nearly a decade after the 2007 season finale, what's another five, ten years in the scheme of things? Especially if time away allows for a better story. Bledel told TV Line that a good story was vital to her returning to Stars Hollow. “I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can hook into,” she said.
Graham certainly seemed to agree, telling TVLine, “If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day… Now it’s become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.”
Whether Gilmore Girls returns or not, there are other ways to catch up with these girls. Bledel is in Hulu's upcoming series The Handmaid's Tale, premiering April 26. Graham is currently shooting the pilot for the workplace comedy Linda From HR.
