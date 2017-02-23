Lauren Graham has scored a big new role. Variety reports that the actress will star in a new Fox comedy, which has been green-lit for a pilot, called Linda From HR. Graham is set to play a woman named Linda Plugh, "whose one bad decision throws her monotonous, unfulfilled life into an exciting but dangerous tailspin of balancing work life, home life and a secret that could unravel everything," Variety writes. Well that sounds lighthearted and fun! Now, we're thrilled for Graham. Truly. She's a lovely woman and a talented actress. But we'd be lying if we didn't admit that this casting announcement makes us just a little bit nervous for the future of Gilmore Girls. A four-part revival of the beloved show, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, premiered on Netflix in November. The limited series was a hit, and fans have been wondering ever since about the possibility of a continuation of the show — a reboot of the reboot, if you will. Despite the excited chatter, Netflix has not many any announcements concerning second installment of the new Gilmore Girls — and a source told Variety that there are not currently any official discussions happening. But, that doesn't mean that there aren't unofficial discussions happening! Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino doesn't sound so hot on the idea, but she hasn't ruled it out. "We really had a very specific journey in our minds and we fulfilled the journey," she told The Hollywood Reporter. So to us, this is the piece that we wanted to do. And the whole thought about, 'Is there more, is there more, is there more?' — this has to go out into the universe now. We've got to put this to bed, and then whatever happens, happens." So yeah, it's not looking good — with or without Graham's new show. Though there is certainly enough material for the show to work with. First, there's that ridiculous cliffhanger ending ("Mom, I'm pregnant), and we would very much like to know what happens with Rory. Oh, and Chad Michael Murray really deserves a shot at coming back, don't you think?
