However you feel about the final scene of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life — those final four words, really — you can't deny that it was a hell of a cliffhanger to end on. Compounding that ambiguity is the fact that the chance of seeing another Gilmore Girls reboot in the future is pretty much a coin toss. Will we ever know what Rory decided to do next? Maybe, maybe not. But show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino sure has some thoughts on Rory Gilmore's fate.
"Rory doesn’t have to keep the baby. There are choices here that she can make," Sherman-Palldino told TVLine in an interview about AYITL, suggesting, perhaps, that Rory could choose to have an abortion or put her baby up for adoption. And in a chat with BuzzFeed, Sherman-Palladino said there was "absolutely" a possibility that Rory "would not forgo this alone," hinting that Rory may not raise her child as a single mom — or raise a child at all. She continued: “There’s nothing harder in the world than being a parent. And if you are not equipped mentally, financially, emotionally, to take that on, you can’t do it because the consequences are ridiculous.”
Sherman-Palladino believes it's completely within Rory's character to make an informed, practical choice in the situation — and we're inclined to agree. "I think that somebody as smart as Rory is going to take a step back and look at all the angles, and then make her decision, because it’s too important a job to make the wrong decision when it comes to kids," she told BuzzFeed. Sherman-Palladino doesn't see her keeping the baby "unless [Rory] thought, I’m really going to make a go at this and that’s really going to make me happy, and I’m really gonna make this kid happy."
Again, who knows if we'll ever see the scenario play out in a future Gilmore Girls continuation. If and when it happens, we'll be curious to see what choice Rory ultimately makes.
