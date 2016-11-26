Though fans couldn't wait to find out the ending, Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore, wasn't aware "it was a thing," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I didn’t know until halfway through filming this that those existed and then Amy told them to me on the set. I was surprised for a minute and then it made complete sense."
On the other hand, Kelly Bishop, who plays matriarch Emily Gilmore, wasn't too impressed with the last four words. She reacted by saying, "Eh, that's it," when she first learned of the ending.
Reactions on Twitter ranged from disappointment and disbelief to WTF.
Apparently, the final four words didn't bring the closure some fans wanted.
I spent 6 hours watching to have closure and closure is the last thing I got. #gilmoregirls #gilmoregirlsayearinthelife #finalfourwords— Kelsey ✌️ (@kelsey_marie15) November 25, 2016
Me, earlier: So excited for #GilmoreGirlsRevival so I can finally have closure! I wonder what the #finalfourwords are?Amy Sherman-Palladino: pic.twitter.com/FU5hUbRNGb— Hannah Plum (@HPlummy68) November 25, 2016
The final four words brought up a lot of feelings in loyal viewers.
So many feels right now. I'm torn. I love you Amy. I hate you Amy. I love you Amy. #GilmoreGirlsRevival #finalfourwords— Miggi Iniesta (@ohmiggi) November 26, 2016
Are we going with #lastfourwords instead of #finalfourwords because we refuse to believe it's the end? I'm in. #gilmoregirlsayearinthelife— Liz Murphy (@LizzieM1028) November 26, 2016
If ASP never left the show, the #FinalFourWords would've been said rt after Yale grad. Changes everything, doesn't it? #GilmoreGirlsRevival— Charlene Harreveld (@charharreveld) November 26, 2016
What on earth was that? I need a support group. #gilmoregirlsayearinthelife #finalfourwords— Olivia Mitchell (@Onmitchell) November 26, 2016
Others let GIFs do the talking, unable to come up with the precise words to express their thoughts on the ending.
How I felt after hearing the #lastfourwords #gilmoregirlsayearinthelife #finalfourwords pic.twitter.com/LMBtsmJexH— Trish AF (@PT_Fri) November 26, 2016
Me still thinking about the #finalfourwords #gilmoregirls #GilmoreGirlsRevival pic.twitter.com/d3wGnsVKjF— Kaylyn Grable (@kaylynthegreat) November 26, 2016
I feel totally complete, and yet totally unsatisfied. #gilmoregirlsayearinthelife #TeamJess #finalfourwords pic.twitter.com/7aWoOvGtNX— Edie Calvert (@yung_calvert) November 26, 2016
How I feel about that ending. #GilmoreGirlsRevival #gilmoregirlsayearinthelife #finalfourwords @netflix pic.twitter.com/h5A2zevdl4— Teresa Caruso (@teresalaucar) November 26, 2016
So is this really it? Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter that she will wait and see how the audience reacts to the Netflix reboot before deciding where to go. If the buildup to Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life was any indication, where Sherman-Palladino goes, the audience will follow.