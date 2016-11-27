Story from TV Shows

The Final 4 Words Of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life Are Giving People Feelings

Elizabeth Yuko
Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix.
The final four words of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life were the most closely guarded secret on an incredibly guarded set, so it's no wonder that they're inspiring a massive reaction. Since the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, left before its final season, the last four words she always had in mind for the finale remained a mystery — until yesterday.

Though fans couldn't wait to find out the ending, Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai Gilmore, wasn't aware "it was a thing," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I didn’t know until halfway through filming this that those existed and then Amy told them to me on the set. I was surprised for a minute and then it made complete sense."

On the other hand, Kelly Bishop, who plays matriarch Emily Gilmore, wasn't too impressed with the last four words. She reacted by saying, "Eh, that's it," when she first learned of the ending.

Reactions on Twitter ranged from disappointment and disbelief to WTF.

Apparently, the final four words didn't bring the closure some fans wanted.
The final four words brought up a lot of feelings in loyal viewers.

Others let GIFs do the talking, unable to come up with the precise words to express their thoughts on the ending.

So is this really it? Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter that she will wait and see how the audience reacts to the Netflix reboot before deciding where to go. If the buildup to Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life was any indication, where Sherman-Palladino goes, the audience will follow.
