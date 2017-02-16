Skip navigation!
Elizabeth Yuko
Celebs & Influencers
You Can Now Shop Katy Perry's Debut Shoe Collection
Elizabeth Yuko
Feb 16, 2017
World News
Wonder Woman Won't Be A U.N. Ambassador Anymore
Elizabeth Yuko
Dec 13, 2016
TV Shows
The Final 4 Words Of
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life
Are Giving People...
Elizabeth Yuko
Nov 26, 2016
TV Shows
ALL The Cameos & Crossovers From
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The...
The highly anticipated Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life got fans excited to catch up with their old friends in Stars Hollow after almost a decade. The
Elizabeth Yuko
Movies
Hear Scarlett Johansson "Set It All Free" On The
Sing
So...
Scarlett Johansson is proving yet again that she's more than just a pretty face (and talented actor) by releasing a song from the upcoming animated movie
Elizabeth Yuko
Pop Culture
A Revealing Kim Kardashian Photo Shoot Is Out, But It Doesn't Mea...
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian 📸 @mertalas and @macpiggot for new winter issue of #032c. THIS IS THE LIMIT The place somewhere outside of some
Elizabeth Yuko
US News
This Is The Last White House Christmas Tree For The Obamas
The last holiday season of the Obama administration has officially started. The first family's final White House Christmas tree, a 19-foot Balsam-Veitch
Elizabeth Yuko
Pop Culture
Selena Gomez Returns To Instagram With Loving Message For Fans
I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough'.
Elizabeth Yuko
Music
#HAM4BEY Is A Holiday Gift Even Beyoncé Would Appreciate
No need to fight over whether Lemonade or Hamilton will rule your playlist as you gorge on leftovers this weekend. Los Angeles-based artist Michael
Elizabeth Yuko
Movies
No, Dev Patel & Kal Penn Are Not The Same Person,
Wall Street...
The official kickoff of holiday-movie season didn't go so well for Wall Street Journal film critic Joe Morgenstern, who mistook Dev Patel for Kal Penn in
Elizabeth Yuko
Beauty
Pucker Up This Holiday Season With Wine-Bottle Lipsticks
This holiday season, you don't have to decide between giving your friends wine or lipstick — you can gift both at the same time. Korean beauty company
Elizabeth Yuko
TV Shows
Florence Henderson, America's Mom, Dies At 82
In a year already marked by the death of countless celebrities, 2016 struck again, taking Florence Henderson, who played America's mom, Carol Brady, on
Elizabeth Yuko
Body
Harvard Soccer Season Is Cut After "Scouting Report" Of Female Pl...
The Harvard University men's soccer team had its season cut short following the discovery of sexual comments made by players about the women's soccer
Elizabeth Yuko
US News
Report Finds Melania Trump Began U.S. Modeling Career Illegally
Melania Trump began her work as a model in the United States without the proper work visa, the Associated Press reported last night. According to
Elizabeth Yuko
US News
Natasha Stoynoff On The Backlash After Her Trump Assault Allegations
Three weeks after former People reporter Natasha Stoynoff wrote an essay alleging that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sexually assaulted
Elizabeth Yuko
Celebrity Style
The Inspiring Reason Hillary Clinton Supporters Are Wearing White...
Despite being more than two months after Labor Day, expect to see a lot of white at the polls on Election Day. According to the Boston Globe, some
Elizabeth Yuko
Body
Dani Mathers Charged With Invasion Of Privacy For Body-Shaming Gy...
Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers may have apologized for posting a photo of a nude 70-year-old woman showering in a Los Angeles gym, but the city's attorney
Elizabeth Yuko
TV Shows
Ryan Gosling "Didn't Impress" The Gilmore Girls
& Other ...
This weekend, Gilmore Girls enthusiasts flocked to Washington Depot, CT — the real-life inspiration for Stars Hollow — for the first-ever Gilmore
Elizabeth Yuko
TV Shows
What's In Store For Carol In "Absolutely Devastating" Premiere Of...
#InCarolWeTrust. The Season 5 #TWDMarathon is on @AMC_TV all day. A photo posted by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:54am PDT
Elizabeth Yuko
TV Shows
Jessica Jones
Makes A Huge Pro-Women Statement With This...
The second season of Jessica Jones is aiming to empower women both on- and off-screen. Variety reports that Melissa Rosenberg, the show's executive
Elizabeth Yuko
TV Shows
Paris Geller Almost Skipped The
Gilmore Girls
Reboot
Returning to Stars Hollow was not an easy decision for Liza Weil, who plays Rory's classmate and friend Paris Geller on Gilmore Girls. Weil, who now
Elizabeth Yuko
Pop Culture
This Bridal Party Performed A Beyoncé-Worthy Dance
Bridesmaids are typically in charge of planning a shower and bachelorette party, but if you're part of Melissa Molinaro's crew, duties also include
Elizabeth Yuko
Body
This Ballerina Didn't Let Cancer & A Leg Amputation Keep Her From...
When Gabi Shull was diagnosed with cancer, she feared that she would never dance again. According to PopSugar, the 15-year-old ballerina from Missouri
Elizabeth Yuko
US News
Melania Trump Addresses Husband's "Offensive" Comments Towards Women
Following yesterday's release of a video containing Donald Trump making vulgar comments about women, his wife, Melania Trump, has issued a statement. In
Elizabeth Yuko
Pop Culture
Candice Swanepoel's Baby Boy Is Already A Model Like His Mom
Striking a pose is apparently genetic. New mom Candice Swanepoel just shared a photo of her baby boy seemingly smiling for the camera. As Entertainment
Elizabeth Yuko
Pop Culture
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Doesn't Completely Agree With Beyoncé's ...
Beyoncé may have quoted Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's TED Talk in her song "Flawless," but the Nigerian writer doesn't necessarily agree with the singer's
Elizabeth Yuko
Tech
The Internet Realized What's Wrong With This Emoji & Everyone Is ...
Fingers crossed, someone at Samsung has noticed what's wrong with its emoji. Yesterday, Emojipedia's vigilant staff challenged the internet with a
Elizabeth Yuko
Body
Hurricane Matthew Could Make Zika Problem Worse In Florida
As if those in the path of Hurricane Matthew didn't already have enough to worry about, Florida residents have been warned that the storm could make the
Elizabeth Yuko
Body
Catholic Hospital Refuses To Treat Woman's Miscarriage
In 2010, Tamesha Means checked into Mercy Health Partners in Muskegon, MI, when her water broken during her 18th week of pregnancy, but doctors told her
Elizabeth Yuko
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Premiere May Have
Multiple
Deaths
Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting for months to find out which character was killed following the dramatic end of its sixth season. It turns out,
Elizabeth Yuko
