Bridesmaids are typically in charge of planning a shower and bachelorette party, but if you're part of Melissa Molinaro's crew, duties also include learning a dance routine.
Molinaro, a Canadian actress, singer, dancer, and fashion designer, joined her four bridesmaids in a choreographed dance fit for a Queen — Queen Bey, that is.
As Mashable reported, the group performed Beyoncé's song "Upgrade U," complete with sparkly leotards and hairography. The bridal squad didn't stop there, though, also performing Lil' Mo's "4Ever" for the attendees.
Now, Molinaro is a bride who is no stranger to choreographed dance routines. She was on MTV's Making the Band 3, almost scoring a coveted spot in Danity Kane, and also made it to the top four in the one-season-wonder The Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search For the Next Doll.
