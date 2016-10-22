When viewers last saw Carol on AMC's The Walking Dead, she was captured by a Savior, almost killed, and then rescued by Morgan and two armor-clad strangers.
Fans of the show are now scouring two photos posted to Instagram and a recent interview with actress Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, for any clues on the character's status at the beginning of the seventh season.
The first image, posted by the show's official Instagram account, shows Carol covered in blood, standing up and aiming a rifle through a chain-link fence.
Actor Norman Reedus also posted a photo on Instagram showing his character, Daryl, sitting with his arm draped over McBride. Many TWD viewers have been vocal about their desire to see Carol and Daryl get together — even coining their couple name, Caryl.
Previously released photos let us know that Carol and Sasha will appear in season 7, but do not disclose their fates.
In a Q&A on TWD's website, McBride opened up about her first impressions of the Kingdom and what's in store for Carol in season 7. In the interview, she describes the season as "absolutely devastating."
"It seems like everything that happens in this world is irrevocable and it can go one way or the other," she told AMC. "You have to accept it, but what does it do to you?"
Find out what happens to Carol tomorrow on the season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.
