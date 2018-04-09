Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
The Walking Dead
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
's New Show Is All About Teens
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Looking for recaps & news for The Walking Dead? Catch up, here.
More from The Walking Dead
Beauty
Twitter Has Some Questions About Beauty Routines On
The Walking Dead
Samantha Sasso
Apr 9, 2018
TV Shows
Lauren Cohan Just Wants
The Walking Dead
To Pay Her
Shannon Carlin
Mar 11, 2018
TV Shows
These Are The Most Tweeted-About TV Shows Of The Year
Meghan De Maria
Dec 5, 2017
Food News
The Walking Dead
Just Created Its Own Line Of Wine, Perf...
If you've been serving up run-of-the-mill red wine at your regular The Walking Dead viewing parties, get ready to fill your bunker with the good stuff.
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Fans Are Freaking Out About This Death On
The Walking Dead
Coping with death when you're surrounded by the undead seems like a difficult thing to do; but for some reason, it almost feels harder to deal with as a
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Walking Dead
Actor Says The Show Mirrors Fight Against O...
The Walking Dead may not be the most realistic show on television — until everyone happens to be living in a zombie-run apocalyptic world — but one of
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
A
Walking Dead
Crossover Is Coming
Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will share more than just zombies next year. According to Variety, a character from one show will head to the
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Cast Confirms This Season Will Have "Bi...
Season 8 of The Walking Dead will be even more explosive than before, and that's not an exaggeration — the cast all agree that this season is going to
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Is Going To Mess With Comic Book Fans I...
Last week The Walking Dead Season 8 trailer debuted at Comic-Con and quickly sent fans into a frenzy thanks to its final shot of Rick waking up as a much
by
Caitlin Flynn
TV Shows
Could
The Walking Dead
Season 8 Trailer Be Telling Us Th...
The Walking Dead premiered the trailer for the eighth season while at Comic-Con. It's full of action, your favorite characters (that are still alive), and
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment News
A
Walking Dead
Stuntman Has Died After Suffering A Fall ...
After suffering a tragic accident on the set of the Walking Dead, stuntman John Bernecker has died. He was 33. Variety reported that while filming a
by
Shannon Carlin
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Actor Quits Twitter Over Alleged Death ...
The Walking Dead has one of the most passionate fanbases on TV, which is a wonderful thing — to a point. Once fans start to blur the lines between the
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
The Zombie Movies You Need To See If You Love
The Walking Dea...
Zombies are so hot right now. Between The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and Netflix's upcoming Santa Clarita Diet, which stars Drew Barrymore as a
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
You'll Never Guess Which
Walking Dead
Character Use...
The Walking Dead boasts an impressive cast. The actors are so good at their jobs that we can't imagine them ever being in anything else. However, before
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Theories: Everything Everyone Thinks About
The Walking Dead
The Walking Dead is a show built on suspense and surprises. For every season break cliffhanger, there's a herd of Walkers ready to burst into frame. While
by
Ariana Romero
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Season 7 Finale Recap: "The First Day O...
If you’ve been waiting months for those promised wars to come between Rick Grimes, Negan, and their respective post-apocalyptic communities then, well,
by
Shaunna Murphy
The Walking Dead
Norman Reedus To
Walking Dead
Critics: "You Gotta Stop"
Norman Reedus made some news when he was walking the red carpet for the Garden of Laughs benefit at Madison Square Garden in New York City Sunday night.
by
Michael Hafford
Pop Culture
Steven Yeun Has Revealed His Son's Name
Baby Glenn has a name! Steven Yeun, the much-missed star of The Walking Dead, and wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child on March 17. Yeun later
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Someone Needs To Explain Rape To Negan On
The Walking Dead
After last night’s Walking Dead, the Twitterverse heralded murderous psychopath Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) as an enlightened progressive for his stance
by
Ariana Romero
Entertainment News
The Walking Dead
's Steven Yeun Shares Adorable Firs...
Update, March 27 at 5:45 a.m.: New dad Steven Yeun has shared the first photo of his baby boy. Look at that hand! "Thanks, we are well," the actor wrote
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Season 7, Episode 15 Recap: "Something ...
Before we jump into “Something They Need,” I have to acknowledge two mistakes that I made in last week’s recap. First, I said that “The Other
by
Shaunna Murphy
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Season 7 Episode 13 Recap: "The Other S...
Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The Other Side,” kicked off the war against the Saviors a little bit earlier than many of us — Rick
by
Shaunna Murphy
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Is About To Get Quantum Intense
There are just three episodes left of the current season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, and things are about to get serious. At the opening night of
by
Susmita Baral
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Season 7, Episode 13 Recap: "Bury Me Here"
“Bury Me Here” was easily my favorite episode of The Walking Dead this season. Everything the characters did made some sort of logical sense, the
by
Shaunna Murphy
TV Shows
Did You Catch This
Supernatural
Shoutout To
The Walk...
There's been no shortage of Walking Dead homages on the set of Supernatural, and vice versa. First, there was that sweet Twitter exchange between Jensen
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
You Have To See Carrie Underwood's
Walking Dead
Bir...
She may look like she's made of sugar and spice, but country superstar Carrie Underwood has proven time and again that she's deft with a baseball bat —
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
The Internet's Crystal Ball Is Predicting Dark Things For Sa...
Warning: Spoilers for last night's The Walking Dead ahead. Read at your own risk. Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) from The Walking Dead is living on
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
The Walking Dead
Season 7 Episode 12 Recap: "Say Yes"
There were three major developments on Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Say Yes,” involving the overall “Grimes vs. Negan” arc of
by
Shaunna Murphy
TV Shows
Exclusive: Rosita & Tara Butt Heads In This
Walking Dead
Spoiler Warning: This article contains plot details about the March 5 episode of The Walking Dead, "Say Yes." Read at your own risk. You'll be glad to
by
Erin Donnelly
News
This Actress From
The Walking Dead
Is Expecting A Little...
It's not just Maggie (Lauren Cohan) who's pregnant on The Walking Dead — Rosita is, too! Or rather, Christian Serratos, the actress who plays the plucky
by
Rebecca Farley
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted