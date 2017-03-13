By the end of the episode Carol was ready to hear what had truly happened, and it was more than enough to convince her to come out of hiding. But just as Carol had regained the mental strength to go to war — knowing she would likely lose people that she loves — Morgan had lost it completely, and was planning to leave town to take on the Saviors solo. Carol convinced him to take psychological refuge in her hidey-house instead, and packed her bags to stay with Ezekiel and prepare for the fight. (ASIDE: These two are going to hook up soon, right? And we’re all 100 percent here for that, right?)