The third development proved that Rick’s fears of losing people are entirely warranted, because Sasha and Rosita are planning to do something very, very stupid that will inevitably get a whole lot of people killed. Not Negan, of course, but definitely other people who deserve it a whole lot less. It’s almost like they haven’t been watching The Walking Dead for the past six years, and therefore don’t realize that Rick Grimes’ way of doing things is the non-lethal way 100 percent of the time. I’d say they should ask Shane, Andrea, Spencer, the Anderson family, or Sophia what happens when you don’t explicitly obey Rick’s instructions, but they can’t. All of those people are dead.