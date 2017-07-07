The weekend offers a respite from the hustle bustle of the week. With the respite, though, come the cute side dish of decisions. What should you do with your time off? Shall you sleep, finally able to rest your head? Or should you head to the movies? And then, once you make the choice to head to your nearest AMC, you've got to decide which movie to watch.
That's where we come in. Ahead, you'll find the latest films in wide release, all available for your viewing pleasure. We'll gather the comments from the peanut gallery of movie critics from across the web just for you to see. Both positive and negative comments are welcome — and we won't mince words when it comes to the critically panned. Not sure about the latest indie flick? We can help. On the fence about the star-studded blockbuster all your friends want to see? Come hither. We'll be updating this list every week, so be sure to check back on Friday. Sit back, relax, and let us make your movie-viewing decisions.
