Imagine if the survivors on The Walking Dead only had zombies to worry about. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reign of terror poses the most immediate threat to our beloved characters, especially considering the recent smashing of poor Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). But is he the worst? Entertainment Weekly reports that a new character is heading to The Walking Dead. Will she be friend or, like Negan, another terrible foe? In EW's exclusive photo of the upcoming season, we see what appears to be a woman talking to Rick (Andrew Lincoln). Showrunner Scott M. Gimple told EW that this person appears when season 7 returns beginning on February 12: “The answers are just around the heap. I cannot wait for people to meet this character and to see this actor. There is some formidable fun coming up.” You know what's not fun? Being whacked to death by Lucille. Could that mean that, whoever this person is, they're here to help Rick and his comrades, rather than dominate them? Lincoln does tease that Rick is ready to fight back after being broken by Negan in the first half of season 7. He stated in a separate interview with EW: "It’s probably the opposite of what you just witnessed. Certainly from Rick's point of view...You see a man in action again with some of the members of his closest family." It's about time the survivors regained their fighting spirit, and maybe it will take a new character to help restore justice.
