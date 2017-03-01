It's not just Maggie (Lauren Cohan) who's pregnant on The Walking Dead — Rosita is, too! Or rather, Christian Serratos, the actress who plays the plucky zombie killer. According to People, Serratos and musician David Boyd are expecting.
"They’re extremely happy and have been looking forward to starting a family," a source confirmed to the magazine.
Both Boyd and Serratos are coy about their relationship on Instagram — as is their prerogative — but Boyd, a Copenhagen native, shared a cryptic message that seemingly alluded to the forthcoming baby.
"New album new life new future & a brand new album for y'all. Thanks for holding out," he wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and Serratos. Boyd is the lead singer for the band New Politics. We're assuming "new life" here means "new human."
Serratos, 27, has been a series regular on AMC's The Walking Dead since the fifth season. (Her role was recurring on the fourth season.) Her character, Rosita, has been romantically linked to — spoiler alert — the ill-fated Abraham (Michael Cudlitz).
It seems that the water in The Walking Dead must be filled with baby-making power, too, because in early February, actor Steven Yeun announced that he is expecting twins with his wife. That declaration completed a trifecta of twin baby announcement this month. (For those who dwell under rocks, Beyoncé is expecting twins, and so is Amal Clooney.) Yeun gave a nod to Bey in his post with a couple of bee emoji.
Reportedly, Serratos will give birth this spring. Unfortunately for the Pasadena native, though, that is also when Queen Bey is due. Her birth announcement is going to have some fierce competition.
