It seems that the water in The Walking Dead must be filled with baby-making power, too, because in early February, actor Steven Yeun announced that he is expecting twins with his wife. That declaration completed a trifecta of twin baby announcement this month. (For those who dwell under rocks, Beyoncé is expecting twins, and so is Amal Clooney .) Yeun gave a nod to Bey in his post with a couple of bee emoji.