The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Is Expecting Twins With Wife Joana

Despite leaving fans brokenhearted (and mildly disturbed) over his character's death on The Walking Dead, actor Steven Yeun is living it up. He purchased a $2.3 million home in November, wed his longtime girlfriend in December and now? He and wife Joana Pak are expecting...twins! Although the 33-year-old-actor didn't outright state his wife was pregnant with two babies, in an Instagram photo, he teased it in his caption that simply featured two bee emoji.