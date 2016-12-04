The Walking Dead's Glenn met an unfortunate end during the show's season 7 premiere, when Negan used his head for batting practice. Fortunately for actor Steven Yeun, his year is going a lot better than the character he's portrayed on the AMC series since 2010.
Us Weekly reports Yeun wed his longtime girlfriend, Joana Pak, in a Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday, December 3. Yeun and new bride Pak, a professional photographer, held their wedding at the Paramour Estate, where they were joined by plenty of Yeun's Walking Dead co-stars. The magazine reports that Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Andrew Lincoln (Rick) were in attendance, which should bring cold comfort to fans who couldn't bear the thought of Daryl and Rick seeing their long-time comrade's head bashed in.
A wedding guest shared this photo of the beautiful couple, proving that Yeun can certainly clean up when not faced with the possibility of Walkers, cannibals, or bat-wielding weirdos infiltrating every happy moment.
Us Weekly reports Yeun wed his longtime girlfriend, Joana Pak, in a Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday, December 3. Yeun and new bride Pak, a professional photographer, held their wedding at the Paramour Estate, where they were joined by plenty of Yeun's Walking Dead co-stars. The magazine reports that Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Andrew Lincoln (Rick) were in attendance, which should bring cold comfort to fans who couldn't bear the thought of Daryl and Rick seeing their long-time comrade's head bashed in.
A wedding guest shared this photo of the beautiful couple, proving that Yeun can certainly clean up when not faced with the possibility of Walkers, cannibals, or bat-wielding weirdos infiltrating every happy moment.
Advertisement
Seemingly not in attendance — or, at least, not yet featured in any Instagram photos — is Yeun's on-screen wife, Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on the series. She last posted an Instagram video promoting her upcoming appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which films in New York.
Glenn may not have gotten his fairy-tale ending, but fortunately, Yeun's wedding looks as close to a storybook's conclusion as possible.
Advertisement