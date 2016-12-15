If you can survive the post-apocalyptic Earth world infested with zombies and human tyrants who are dead on the inside, then exploring the galaxy and figuring out some technical glitches on the USS Discovery should be a walk in the park. Sonequa Martin-Green is about to prove this theory.
Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the actress, who plays badass Sasha Williams on the Walking Dead, has just been cast as the lead in the first Star Trek series in more than a decade. Sasha will play a lieutenant commander on the Discovery on the CBS All Access show. She is the first Black woman to lead a Star Trek cast. In August, ET said that show creator Bryan Fuller intended on casting a “diverse actress” as the main character. Fuller has clearly been paying attention to the important conversations about diversity on screen and across genres. This reboot will also see its first openly gay character, Lt. Staments.
Star Trek: Discovery has been greenlit for 13 episodes to premiere in May on CBS. May it “live long and prosper.”
I know you’re wondering, does this mean a fatal end for Sasha? Nope. Martin-Green will continue her role on the Walking Dead. So you can rest assured that there are no gory meetings between Sasha and the walkers or Lucille in the near future.
