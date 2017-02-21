This week's The Walking Dead was called "New Best Friends," but it featured two of the show's oldest friends reuniting. And people have some strong opinions about that reunion.
After learning of a plot that would leave her dead, Daryl found Carol and joined her in her cottage for a chat over dinner.
"Is everybody back home okay?" she asked.
"They came. We got them all," he said. "Made a deal with the rest of them like Ezekiel. Everyone's alright. Everyone's alright." Never mind all the people who died in her absence.
Fans were beside themselves to see the two back together, sharing memes when words failed them.
I knew it was bound to happen...but I still reacted like this when Carol and Daryl had their little moment. #TheWalkingDeadUK pic.twitter.com/kPqaONbg3U— Charlie Gregory (@CharlieGreg15) February 21, 2017
Me whenever I see Carol and Daryl together #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/24o8EDTCTo— Pedro (@iampedrobatista) February 21, 2017
Daryl to Carol : why'd you go?— Hashifah Irsalina R (@sallyhash) February 21, 2017
Me :*cries* *ready to hug him with all my might* pic.twitter.com/eL5HMOs38h
Others' excitement was tainted by their anger over Daryl's lie.
Carol: Everyone made it back alright?— kyle (@KTribiana) February 21, 2017
Daryl: Yeah.
Me: pic.twitter.com/CBGveqwo0B
Awww Daryl & Carol together again. #thewalkingdeaduk pic.twitter.com/z96tU6MLfl— Si (@Si_mon_86) February 21, 2017
When Daryl told Carol everyone was fine on last nights episode of #TheWalkingDead— Kanani (@kanani_lol) February 21, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/l5puLJVRjA
Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, defended the decision. "She needs to hear that," he told Entertainment Weekly. "She’s going through her own thing and there’s a reason why she separated herself and doesn’t want to be a killer anymore. And she’s losing herself, and I think Daryl realizes that. It’s a very selfless act. He tells her what she needs to hear to keep going. He does it for her."
So, maybe this one sums it up best.
Carol and Daryl at tonights episode of #TheWalkingDead got me like pic.twitter.com/wx9TKTvyRS— Elaine Marley (@Mrs_Marley) February 21, 2017
