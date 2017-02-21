Story from Entertainment

Walking Dead Fans Are Freaking Out Over Daryl & Carol's Reunion

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Gene Page/AMC.
This week's The Walking Dead was called "New Best Friends," but it featured two of the show's oldest friends reuniting. And people have some strong opinions about that reunion.
After learning of a plot that would leave her dead, Daryl found Carol and joined her in her cottage for a chat over dinner.
"Is everybody back home okay?" she asked.
"They came. We got them all," he said. "Made a deal with the rest of them like Ezekiel. Everyone's alright. Everyone's alright." Never mind all the people who died in her absence.
Fans were beside themselves to see the two back together, sharing memes when words failed them.
Others' excitement was tainted by their anger over Daryl's lie.
Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, defended the decision. "She needs to hear that," he told Entertainment Weekly. "She’s going through her own thing and there’s a reason why she separated herself and doesn’t want to be a killer anymore. And she’s losing herself, and I think Daryl realizes that. It’s a very selfless act. He tells her what she needs to hear to keep going. He does it for her."
So, maybe this one sums it up best.
