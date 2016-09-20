Here is the current state of my Kristen Bell fandom: Sometimes I forget that we're not actually friends IRL. Sorry if that sounds a bit stalkerish; I swear I've never actually tried to act on this misconception. My point is: If it turned out that her new NBC sitcom were awful, I would have been ready to take up arms against the powers that be for besmirching the resume of my dear, not-friend. So, after watching first two episodes of The Good Place, how do I feel?



Cautious.



There's nothing not to like here. The premise is hilarious: Eleanor, a selfish single salesperson of an ineffective medication is killed by a bizarre accident involving Lonely Gal Margarita Mix, a column of rogue shopping carts, and a billboard truck advertising "Engorgulate" (it's a play on the word engorge; make of that what you will). She wakes up in the office of someone named Michael (Ted Danson), the architect of her new neighborhood in the Good Place, and soon realizes that she's been sent there by mistake. They've got her name right, but she is not the clown-collecting death row defense attorney they think she is.