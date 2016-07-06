Story from TV Shows

You Can Now Get A Little Piece Of Stars Hollow Delivered Straight To Your Doorstep

Suzannah Weiss
Can't get enough of Gilmore Girls? Well, at least now you won't have to wait until the revival comes out to be reminded of the show's beloved setting and characters. Stars Hollow Monthly, a new subscription-based box, will send you Gilmore Girls merchandise every month, Hello Giggles reported.
The box comes from Lit-Cube, which creates themed subscription boxes. In April, it announced over Instagram that it was starting one entirely dedicated to the series. The first edition included a Luke's mug.

The latest contains cards with cute quotes from the show on them, along with a bath bomb.

You can get one for $29.95 or subscribe to Stars Hollow Monthly for $29.95 per month. TBH, there's not much we wouldn't pay to alleviate the suspense of waiting for the show's Netflix revival.
