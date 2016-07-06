I think it's a #GilmoreGirls kind of day! Did you hear that we're beginning a monthly #StarsHollowMonthly box!?!? Yupper! Subscriptions open this Thursday and are limited in quantity!! I can't wait to share with you all, not only my obsession with books through #LitCube, but now my obsession with all things Gilmore! #CopperBoom! Make sure your signed up for our newsletter to hear more! www.Lit-Cube.com #bookish #reader #starshollow #Bibliophile #bookworm #Bookstagram #booknerd
The latest contains cards with cute quotes from the show on them, along with a bath bomb.
I maaaaay have gone a little overboard with the subscription boxes this month... But there was no way I was going to miss the first ever Stars Hollow Monthly box by @litcube! It is absolutely delightful. Included are the following: "In Omnia Paratus" ribbon bracelet, postcards (omg so cute... Will probably hoard rather than send), an "Oy with the poodles already!" wallet and an amazing smelling coffee and chai tea bath bomb. Yes. YAS. #SHM #starshollowmonthly #litcube #subscriptionbox #unboxing #gilmoregirls #GG #gilmoregirlsrevival #lorelaigilmore #rorygilmore #bookworm #bookstagram #bookstagrammer #bookish #bibliophile #booknerdigans #starshollow #read #booklover
You can get one for $29.95 or subscribe to Stars Hollow Monthly for $29.95 per month. TBH, there's not much we wouldn't pay to alleviate the suspense of waiting for the show's Netflix revival.