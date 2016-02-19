The New Stars Hollow Looks More Perfect Than Ever In These Pictures

On a lot at the Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles lies the idyllic Connecticut town that is Stars Hollow.
The fictional locale made famous on Gilmore Girls is back in business as the cast films the first part of the four-part reboot of the popular series.
While on a tour of the lot (it is closed to the public for filming), a handful of lucky people managed to sneak a behind-the-scenes look at the set and snapped a few pictures. The fans uploaded the photos to Instagram, but they were taken down soon after. Fortunately, HelloGiggles took screenshots of the photos, and have them right here for you to see.
The set looks exactly the same, in the best way possible.
The gazebo is back. Along with Sookie's house, regardless of Melissa McCarthy telling everyone she probably won't be back. Kim's Antiques appears to be well stocked. And yes, we also get to see Luke's Diner.
So, the good news is that Stars Hollow looks as perfect as ever. The bad news is that we still don't have an official premiere date yet.
