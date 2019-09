This article was originally published February 3 at 3:45 p.m.The Gilmore Girls news just keeps on rolling in. It's been less than a week since the series revival was confirmed. Thanks to the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, we now have even more details to help us piece together what to expect from the Netflix reboot.We already know that the show will be released in four parts, reflecting the seasons, with "Winter" coming first. We also know that Melissa McCarthy probably won't be returning as Sookie St. James. And sadly, neither will Edward Hermann, who played the fatherly guiding light Richard Gilmore. He passed away in 2014, leaving a big hole in the fictionalized Gilmore family, and in the hearts of the real-life cast. "It was very hard, especially for Lauren and Alexis," Sherman-Palladino told TVLine . "He was like their other father."Sherman-Palladino spilled a bunch of other tidbits and teasers to TVLine, further amping up our anticipation. We highlighted the best intel from Sherman-Palladino's Q&A with TVLine, below.Sherman-Palladino explained, "So the pilot started where all three women were at a change in their lives. And it felt like, well that’s where we need to start [the revival]. It’s later in their lives and we’re meeting up with them and finding out what they’ve been doing but, more than that, that all three of their lives are going to change.""Stars Hollow was Grease up until an hour ago.""The Gilmore house [where Richard and Emily lived] isn’t done yet. It’s the one set I’m really prepping myself for. Because Lorelai’s house is done. And The Dragonfly is done.""She’s… single in the sense that she’s not married. But she’s dating like any young woman with that face would be.""Our plan is to get as many of the lovely men back as possible. We’ve also had certain story lines we had to [tweak] because, apparently, there are still budgetary restrictions in Hollywood.""The weird thing about Gilmore is…you’ve lived a life with these people and there is a language to them. And the minute that somebody steps out of that it just feels weird... There are venues where you need language for the stories you’re telling. We never needed that, honestly.""We have not spoken to Netflix about it, so I don’t know what their thought process is yet. But we’re planning to throw it out there."