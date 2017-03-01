Surprising Tumblrs You Had No Idea Were This Good

People are usually either obsessed with Tumblr, or pretty unfamiliar with the almost nine-year-old platform. For those unfamiliar, Tumblr is basically a virtual mood board.
Imagine that friend you have who has the best Instagram feed. It's always full of perfectly lit sunsets snaps, edgy OOTD photoshoots, and mouth-watering food spreads galore. That is what Tumblr is. All the time. Except times a million, and with a healthy dose of weird stuff involved. If Instagram is Cher Horowitz, then Tumblr is Tai.
If you are already a Tumblr devotee, then you already know all of this and have a slew of amazing pages you follow that provide you with inspiration whenever you visit their page (which, by the way, we would love to hear about in the comments!)
In addition to the diversity of content across the thousands of Tumblr pages, did you realize how many celebrities have Tumblr pages? It's okay if you didn't — most of these pages are pretty under the radar.
Between Beyoncé's exclusive content, Kylie Jenner's fashion obsessions, and Lorde's Q&A's, it's safe to say you need to bookmark all of these pages stat.
So let's get tumbling.