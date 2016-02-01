A revival of the television series was confirmed on Friday, after months of rumors, speculation, and teasers about the show's return.
Lauren Graham, who played the mother we all wanted to befriend, Lorelai, first confirmed the news with a tweet that went viral, featuring a stolen jacket and a big grin. "I CAN NOW CONFIRM: it's time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work. @netflix #GilmoreGirls" the actress wrote.
I CAN NOW CONFIRM: it's time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work.@netflix #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/tBb07J9oO1— Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) January 29, 2016
Other cast members soon followed suit, including Scott Patterson, who played the coffee master Luke.
Luke's Diner open for business! #LukeDanes pic.twitter.com/FA0Ui9jqDn— Scott G. Patterson (@ScottGPatterson) January 30, 2016
Then Sean Gunn, who portrayed the eccentric Stars Hollow townie, joined in.
HEY FOLKS, IT'S OFFICIAL. Yes, we're shooting more Gilmore Girls for Netflix and yes, I'll be returning as Kirk. 👍🏼— Sean Gunn (@seangunn) January 30, 2016
Keiko Agena, who played Rory's best friend, the prodigy musician and punk rock queen Lane, chimed in as well. "Its confirmed! The one, the only, the incredible Amy Sherman-Palladino (and Dan Palladino) are bringing back #GilmoreGirls and I am a part of it. Pinch Me," she wrote.
Oh, and Netflix joined in on the big reveal, too.
OY with the poodles, already! See you on set, Amy Sherman-Palladino, @thelaurengraham @alexisbledel. #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/kM36J1JVgV— Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2016
...more than once.
But the best reactions of all came from the fans.
It appears that where the cast leads, these viewers will most definitely follow. Probably while crying tears of happiness.
#GilmoreGirls is coming back!! Lorelai will be back yaaaaaass!! pic.twitter.com/xzsaObSKiN— Feminism Ebola (@laureezyF) February 1, 2016
@tinafeyys i love them so much!!!! i honestly want to cry every time i think about the fact they're coming back— reni (@tinafeyys) February 1, 2016
I'm literally crying over every article about the Gilmore Girls revival.— jennifer ✨ (@aaalwayss) February 1, 2016
Netflix reviving #GilmoreGirls is the best news any of us have heard all week. Don't even try to disagree. You know it's true.— Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) January 30, 2016
Where you lead, I will follow. #GilmoreGirls https://t.co/pEN452Waoj— Janet Mock (@janetmock) January 29, 2016
The #GilmoreGirls revival is OFFICIALLY HAPPENING with Lorelai, Rory, Luke, Emily, Lane and Kirk all signed on.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 29, 2016
THE TEARS ARE VERY REAL! 😭😭
@thelaurengraham @netflix I'm literally losing my mind over here! #starshollowforever— Jessica St. Clair (@Jessica_StClair) January 31, 2016
@thelaurengraham @netflix OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KGIIvO7AwZ— kristin (@sierrafairytale) January 29, 2016
RT @thelaurengraham : it's time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work.@netflix #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/zEM1AwgBGp— Alexandra Bolles (@anorianb) January 29, 2016