Gilmore Girls Fans Are Freaking Out All Over Twitter

Morgan Baila
Die-hard fans of Gilmore Girls have just been hit with the best news, ever.

A revival of the television series was confirmed on Friday, after months of rumors, speculation, and teasers about the show's return.

Lauren Graham, who played the mother we all wanted to befriend, Lorelai, first confirmed the news with a tweet that went viral, featuring a stolen jacket and a big grin. "I CAN NOW CONFIRM: it's time for me, and this jacket I stole in 2007, to return to work. @netflix #GilmoreGirls" the actress wrote.

Photo via Twitter.

Other cast members soon followed suit, including Scott Patterson, who played the coffee master Luke.

Photo via Twitter.

Then Sean Gunn, who portrayed the eccentric Stars Hollow townie, joined in.

Photo via Twitter.


Keiko Agena, who played Rory's best friend, the prodigy musician and punk rock queen Lane, chimed in as well. "Its confirmed! The one, the only, the incredible Amy Sherman-Palladino (and Dan Palladino) are bringing back #GilmoreGirls and I am a part of it. Pinch Me," she wrote.


Oh, and Netflix joined in on the big reveal, too.

Photo via Twitter.

...more than once.


But the best reactions of all came from the fans.

It appears that where the cast leads, these viewers will most definitely follow. Probably while crying tears of happiness.

Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.
The reboot, which is set to air on Netflix, starts filming February 2.
