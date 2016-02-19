Update: Even though Melissa McCarthy hasn't committed to a returning to Stars Hollow as Sookie, her on-air husband will.
Jackson Douglas, who played Jackson Belleville, confirmed on Twitter that he will be in the series reboot.
"I got my GG script today! Hooray! Hey that rhymes!" he wrote.
Update February 11: Luke's daughter, April Nardini, played by Vanessa Marano, will also be returning to the show.
Marano confirmed the rumor on Twitter.
It's official! April will be returning on the #GilmoreGirlsRevival on Netflix! 👍 https://t.co/6SW9XgH9og pic.twitter.com/sG9iaVw8Ut— Vanessa Marano (@VanessaMarano) February 12, 2016
Update, February 11: Danny Strong is back, too, Hollywood Reporter confirms. Strong played Doyle McMaster, Paris' boyfriend, though it's unclear if the two will still be together in the revival.
Rory's first "perfect" boyfriend, Dean, played by Jared Padalecki, will be back, TVLine confirms. That makes three confirmed former boyfriends of Rory. But don't forget, Amy Sherman-Palladino has said that Rory will be starting out the series single, so who knows what kind of interaction she'll have with these former suitors.
David Sutcliffe, who played Christopher Hayden, is also definitely returning to the series. The roster's nearly filled up now.
Update, February 10: Netflix has confirmed that Matt Czuchry, Liza Weil, and Yanic Truesdale are set to return to their original characters, but also dropped the huge news that Rory's love interest Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia) will also be returning. Ventimiglia soon confirmed and tweeted his enthusiasm with this photo of the script.
What a great time to get back on set with some friends. #JessIsBack @warnerbrostv @netflix. MV pic.twitter.com/VQAt2Lrumr— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 10, 2016
Update, February 7: Liza Weil, who played Paris Geller, Rory Gilmore's best friend and roommate, has confirmed she is joining the Gilmore Girls reboot.
"I start on Tuesday, which I really feel like bodes well that I get to start on a Tuesday being that we used to be on a Tuesday," Weil told E! News at the Savannah College of Art and Design's aTVfest television festival in Atlanta. "Tuesday is my first day and I'm nervous!"
Weil told E! she will be in two of the four episodes, calling the scripts a "magical perfect time machine" that she's happy to be a part of. As for reconnecting with Paris, Weil told E!, "It was like I didn't realize how much I missed her...it was nice to sort of see an old friend."
Update, February 6: Michel is in! Actor Yanic Truesdale, who played the fussy French inn employee that Lorelai and Sookie loved to torment is back for the revival. Truesdale shared a photo from the set with his "old boss" that is making this whole thing feel very real.
First day back at the Inn with my old boss. Fun times! #GilmoreGirlsRevival #WarnerBros pic.twitter.com/sxprUKdLyk— Yanic Truesdale (@YanicTruesdale) February 6, 2016
Update, February 4: It looks like we can check at least one of Rory's old love interests off the list of returning characters!
TVLine confirms that Logan Huntzberger, played by Matt Czuchry, will be returning to Stars Hollow for the series revival.
Rory and Logan had romantic entanglements from season 5 to season 7 of the series, but it is not confirmed how many episodes he will be appearing in this time around. He is also currently filming The Good Wife, so he will have to work around that schedule as well.
We will continue to update this post with more casting news as it is released.
This article was originally published February 3 at 3:45 p.m.
The Gilmore Girls news just keeps on rolling in. It's been less than a week since the series revival was confirmed. Thanks to the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, we now have even more details to help us piece together what to expect from the Netflix reboot.
We already know that the show will be released in four parts, reflecting the seasons, with "Winter" coming first. We also know that Melissa McCarthy probably won't be returning as Sookie St. James. And sadly, neither will Edward Hermann, who played the fatherly guiding light Richard Gilmore. He passed away in 2014, leaving a big hole in the fictionalized Gilmore family, and in the hearts of the real-life cast. "It was very hard, especially for Lauren and Alexis," Sherman-Palladino told TVLine. "He was like their other father."
Sherman-Palladino spilled a bunch of other tidbits and teasers to TVLine, further amping up our anticipation. We highlighted the best intel from Sherman-Palladino's Q&A with TVLine, below.
The three Gilmore women will each be experiencing a major change in her life, mirroring the show's pilot. Sherman-Palladino explained, "So the pilot started where all three women were at a change in their lives. And it felt like, well that’s where we need to start [the revival]. It’s later in their lives and we’re meeting up with them and finding out what they’ve been doing but, more than that, that all three of their lives are going to change."
Stars Hollow was being used as the set of Grease Live. "Stars Hollow was Grease up until an hour ago."
Meanwhile, the rest of the set isn't entirely finished quite yet. "The Gilmore house [where Richard and Emily lived] isn’t done yet. It’s the one set I’m really prepping myself for. Because Lorelai’s house is done. And The Dragonfly is done."
Rory will be single. "She’s… single in the sense that she’s not married. But she’s dating like any young woman with that face would be."
Not all of the men in Rory's life will be returning, due to the show's budget. "Our plan is to get as many of the lovely men back as possible. We’ve also had certain story lines we had to [tweak] because, apparently, there are still budgetary restrictions in Hollywood."
We won't be hearing any curse words, even though they're permitted on Netflix. "The weird thing about Gilmore is…you’ve lived a life with these people and there is a language to them. And the minute that somebody steps out of that it just feels weird... There are venues where you need language for the stories you’re telling. We never needed that, honestly."
The series will abandon Netflix protocol by NOT being released all at once (if Sherman-Palladino gets her way). "We have not spoken to Netflix about it, so I don’t know what their thought process is yet. But we’re planning to throw it out there."
