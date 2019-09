That means that now more than ever we could do with watching the actress play a happier role, even if it was just for an episode — or two, actually. According to IMDb, she returned to Dawson's Creek to play a different character named Melanie in the penultimate episode of the series, "All Good Things." Whatever character she plays, it's safe to see we'd love to see her reprise the role if there's ever a Dawson's Creek reunion . Watch the clip below!