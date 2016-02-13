If you’re like us, you’ve been getting all verklempt over the impending reboots of our favorite childhood shows. But while Full House and Gilmore Girls fans rejoice, those who are holding out for a Dawson’s Creek reunion might be waiting a long time. Katie Holmes told the Today show on Friday morning that she doesn’t think that a return to the creek would work today.



“It was before the internet really took over, it was before iPhones, it was before this kind of new form of communication, and it had this certain feeling that was of the ’90s,” she said while promoting her new film, Touched With Fire. “I don’t think that in today’s world, you could achieve that same kind of feeling.”



She added that she thinks the characters today would text all the time. “Like the rest of us. They text each other while they’re sitting with each other.”



And what’s wrong with that? Anyone who has ever gotten an ambiguous “K” text response knows how much opportunity for drama there is in texting. Don’t toy with us, Katie. We don’t want to wait for our lives to be over for a reboot!



