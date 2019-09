According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cohan is reportedly asking AMC for a salary increase in season 9, which will be her eighth on the show. While Deadline reported last month that Cohan was fighting for gender parity , THR now reports that she isn’t asking to be paid the same as her co-stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Norman Reedus (Daryl), who are “paid significantly more” than their female co-stars. Cohan, who joined the cast in season 2 and became a series regular the following year, has been “locked in a months-long contract renegotiation with AMC.” Currently, Cohan isn’t contractually obligated to return for another season. So if AMC doesn’t meet her demands, this season might be the last for Maggie.