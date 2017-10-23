The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere Recap: "Mercy"

I’m guessing the next few weeks, at least, will continue the “all-out war” — Negan is still out there, after all, and Carol, Ezekiel, and some of the others found themselves in hot water while trying to pick off the remainder of Negan’s trusted guards. Additionally, Carl and Michonne were left behind in Alexandria to protect the non-fighters; and I’d be shocked if the war came and went without Michonne chopping off a head or two. Until then, “Mercy” was a pretty solid start to what should hopefully be an interesting season, as who knows what might happen once the Negan threat is exterminated and the communities are left to build this better world for themselves.