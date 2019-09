For her part, Dany believes that she can't have children. Scene after scene, her devotion to her dragons was explained "the only children I'll ever have." Later, both Tyrion and potential dad Jon Snow question her insistence on her own infertility, with the later making an excellent point. "Has it occurred to you that she may night be a reliable source of information?" he asks her, when she mentions that a witch cursed her uterus. Jon Snow basically rolled his eyes and laid down the truth that we've been screaming at Dany for 6 seasons. Maybe don't listen to a murderous witch?