If Jon & Daenerys Have A Baby, It'll Change Everything

In the world of Game of Thrones, children are murdered without hesitation. Think of Robert Baratheon's murdered bastards, Rhaegar Targaryen's two children with Elia Martell, and Myrcella Baratheon on the boat to King's Landing. Just as Cersei's child with Jaime will be brought into a precarious position, we fear for the plight that Daenerys and Jon's child will inevitably face as the first Targaryen born in decades. Still, a Jon/Dany baby might just fulfill a whole different prophecy. He, not his parents, could be the Prince that was Promised.