If Jon & Daenerys Have A Baby, It'll Change Everything

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have reached that awkward phase in their twenties when older people gently ask whether they’re planning on starting a family anytime soon. Especially after that boat ride , when they crossed the official threshold into " more than casual" territory. If Jon and Daenerys were like me, they’d shake their head rapidly and manipulate the conversation toward the direction of, say, Game of Thrones. But since Daenerys has aspirations of being a queen, she can't swat away questions of succession as easily as I can.